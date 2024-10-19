Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $14.46 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $622,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $921.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $874.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $791.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $949.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $914.15.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

