Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $27.88 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 1.9% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCK opened at $509.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.93. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

