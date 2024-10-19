Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $35.83 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Generate Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,591 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 2.4% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd owned 0.38% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $35,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,356.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,391 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $94.28.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.