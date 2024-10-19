Generate Investment Management Ltd Makes New $9.04 Million Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Sun Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI cut Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.82.

NYSE:SUI opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $147.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.70. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

