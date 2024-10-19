Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 70,307 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Generate Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 70,307 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Amphenol by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,703,339. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

