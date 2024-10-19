Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

GPC opened at $143.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average of $143.26. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 726.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 48,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

