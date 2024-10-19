Gigachad (GIGA) Trading 6% Higher This Week

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Gigachad has a total market capitalization of $499.68 million and $9.87 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gigachad has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000104 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.94 or 0.00250404 BTC.

About Gigachad

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.05346061 USD and is up 15.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $10,478,344.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

