Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

