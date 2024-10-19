Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at UBS Group

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,036,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 1st quarter valued at $69,352,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Global-E Online by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,150,000 after buying an additional 1,877,953 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,403,000 after buying an additional 1,288,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,182,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

