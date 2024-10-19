Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.82.

Global Payments stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.97. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after buying an additional 4,240,388 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 188.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after acquiring an additional 755,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 830.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 526,143 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 267.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,602,000 after purchasing an additional 493,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 316.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,981,000 after purchasing an additional 463,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

