Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Czech National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 162,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.9 %

UNH stock opened at $566.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $584.20 and its 200 day moving average is $533.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $608.63. The firm has a market cap of $522.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.16.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

