Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,142 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

