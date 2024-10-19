Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Shares Bought by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPIX. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,937,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,158,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,672,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 101,221 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Shares of GPIX stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $49.49. 40,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,586. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $232.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.3472 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

