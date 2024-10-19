Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $717.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

