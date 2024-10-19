Gries Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after buying an additional 371,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,699,000 after purchasing an additional 329,161 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.20. 362,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,935. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average of $143.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.