Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Nathan Richardson Sells 1,000 Shares

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Richardson sold 1,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $12,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,900.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Grindr Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GRND stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Grindr alerts:

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 234.28% and a negative net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRND. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grindr

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Grindr by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 9,055.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.