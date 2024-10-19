Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 10,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 200,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,965,000 after buying an additional 959,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. KeyCorp began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

