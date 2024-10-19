Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,399 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 82,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $1,401,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.6 %

SBUX stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

