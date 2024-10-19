Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $355,000 in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hello Group by 110.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

