Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $398,000 Investment in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.04. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LWAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Noble Financial downgraded Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085,549 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,482.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,085,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,482.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $104,874.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,074.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,698 shares of company stock worth $887,612 over the last 90 days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lifeway Foods Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

