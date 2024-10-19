Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,063,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,247,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,008,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $38.97 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

