Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 392.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors makes up about 2.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lithia Motors worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.88. The company had a trading volume of 144,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,199. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.70.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,617. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

