Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,196,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,281,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,381,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.32. The stock had a trading volume of 640,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,886. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

