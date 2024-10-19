Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $198.47. 4,029,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.15.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

