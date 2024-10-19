Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 853 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 49.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,331.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 109,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,824. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $52,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $1,270,509.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $465,667.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $52,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,029,308 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

