Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 32.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.07. 61,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,439. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.54.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

