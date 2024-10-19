Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $45.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Baird R W lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 23.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 18.6% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 58,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 24.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.