Harmonic’s (HLIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $18.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Harmonic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. Harmonic’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,060.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 274.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 794,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $7,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

