Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and traded as low as $24.33. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 1,009 shares traded.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $415.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.64 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

