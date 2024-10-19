Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and traded as low as $24.33. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 1,009 shares traded.
Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 6.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $415.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.64 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
