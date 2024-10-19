Head to Head Comparison: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) & Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -41.33% 5.99% 2.94% Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.02 -$176.01 million ($3.73) -2.62 Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62

Volatility and Risk

Nostrum Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, suggesting that its share price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vermilion Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.