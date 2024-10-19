Head-To-Head Review: Royale Energy (ROYL) and Its Competitors

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Royale Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royale Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.16 million -$1.83 million -1.25 Royale Energy Competitors $756.66 billion $1.11 billion 27.13

Royale Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy. Royale Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Royale Energy Competitors 2130 11440 15907 593 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Royale Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Royale Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royale Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy’s rivals have a beta of -14.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,569% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy -117.54% N/A N/A Royale Energy Competitors -1.63% 6.96% 6.59%

Summary

Royale Energy rivals beat Royale Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

