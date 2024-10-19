Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000.

Insider Activity

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -93.23%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

