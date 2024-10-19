Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.82 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.47). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.44), with a volume of 17,794 shares traded.

Helios Underwriting Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 180.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.46. The company has a market cap of £133.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35.

About Helios Underwriting

(Get Free Report)

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.