Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Trading Up 72.4% – Still a Buy?

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report) rose 72.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65). Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

Hermes Pacific Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.70. The company has a market cap of £1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Hermes Pacific Investments Company Profile

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

