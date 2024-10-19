Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $76.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.