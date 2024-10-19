Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $364.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,652.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

