Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 896.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,280 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 73.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.2% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $222.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.75.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

