Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,630 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.02. 4,033,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,867. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

