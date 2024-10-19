Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $10.39 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 658,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,069,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 128,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $165.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,565. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.