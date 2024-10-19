HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.28 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $39.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

