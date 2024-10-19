IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,283,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,891,000 after acquiring an additional 308,493 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $457.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $487.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

