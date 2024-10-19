IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 44 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $432.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

