IFG Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,827,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 200,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

UNH stock opened at $569.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $584.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

