IFG Advisors LLC Buys 19,992 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

