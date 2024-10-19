IFG Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.51.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

