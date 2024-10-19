IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.63 and a 200-day moving average of $187.21.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
