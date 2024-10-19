IndiGG (INDI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $683.92

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $683.92 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

