Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Trading Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.46. 95,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 434,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Indivior Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Indivior by 58.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after acquiring an additional 769,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Indivior by 48.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,282 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Indivior during the first quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Indivior in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

