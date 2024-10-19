Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 11,307,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,360,041. Infosys has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

