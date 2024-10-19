ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 290.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,360 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ING. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 68.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 199,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.7 %

ING opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.8143 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

